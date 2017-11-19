× Another carjacking in Morgan Park

CHICAGO — Chicago Police are investigating another carjacking in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

In this case, a driver was approached by two armed teens in the 2300 block of West 115th St.

The pair demanded she get out of the car.

They then took off eastbound towards the expressway around 6:40PM.

While the city in general has seen a spike in carjackings recently, the Morgan Park and Beverly communities have been particularly hard hit by the trend.

Chicago Police have issued at least three community alerts in that area in recent weeks.