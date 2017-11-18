× The mild day after Thanksgiving 1965

Dear Tom,

I seem to remember the day after Thanksgiving in 1965 or 1966 being very warm in downtown Chicago and going around without a jacket. I’m thinking it was near 80 degrees. When was it, and just how warm did it get?

— Susan Short

Dear Susan,

The day you remember was Friday, Nov. 26, 1965. It was a cloudy, windy and unseasonably mild day. The high was nowhere near 80, but it did reach 62 degrees, about 20 degrees above normal with very strong and gusty south winds peaking in excess of 40 mph.

There were some morning showers, but strong thunderstorms hit during the early evening hours. Total precipitation for the day was nearly three-quarters of an inch. Sharply colder weather followed, and by Sunday it was downright wintry with a high of 27 and a low of 18, accompanied by snow flurries.