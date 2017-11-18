‘The Incredibles 2’ trailer released

CHICAGO — Disney and Pixar fans finally got a look at the upcoming sequel to “The Incredibles” 13 years after the original film’s premiere.

The 53-second teaser trailer for “The Incredibles 2” was released Saturday and features baby Jack-Jack showing off his super powers.

Mr. Incredible–or Bob Parr–is proud of the little guy for having powers. He’s seen lifting him up and smiling before Jack-Jack burns off part of his dad’s hair.

The movie will be in theaters on June 15, 2018.

“The Incredibles” premiered in 2004 and featured a family of superheros who fought off Syndrome and his robots.