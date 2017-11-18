Tennessee OBGYN still practicing after admitting to sex with patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners has ruled to revoke the license of Dr. Frederick Hodges, who admitted to having sex with his patients, at the end of November. But in the meantime, he`s still practicing.

According to WREG, ten patients have had sex with Hodges. The state's attorney, Marc Guilford argued that Hodges kept up the behavior "until he was caught." His actions started in the early 2000s and continued through 2013.

Hodges practices at OBGYN Centers of Memphis, a clinic near Methodist South Hospital. Dr. Dwight Moore who owns the clinic says there were times when Hodges was unavailable to help a patient, but he was not aware of Hodges's behavior.

In 2013, Hodges was admitted to an Atlanta psychiatric treatment center after coworkers witnessed a patient yelling at Hodges for giving her a sexually transmitted disease. Hodges stayed at the center for about six months and committed to ongoing therapy.

Since then, Methodist Hospital has barred Hodges from being on-call. He was still on call at Baptist Memorial Hospital as of March, however, and at the time of WREG's report, patients at his office had not been notified that Hodges's license will soon be revoked.

Although Hodges's license will be revoked on November 30, he will be able to reapply for his license the next day.