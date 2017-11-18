× Milwaukee man charged with murder for fatal crash after Englewood carjacking

CHICAGO – A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to a carjacking and car crash in Englewood that left his accomplice dead.

Deangelo Williams, from Milwaukee, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of robbery armed with firearm, and two felony counts of murder.

On Wednesday, around 9:45 a.m. an 88-year-old man was returning from the gym on the 1000 block of West 61st Street when he was confronted by two masked men, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The offenders robbed the elderly man’s vehicle at gunpoint. They drove away with police in pursuit.

They crashed the car on the 4900 block of South Wentworth around 9:56 a.m.

The offender driving the car was dead at the scene, police said.

Williams was taken into custody after being transported to the hospital.