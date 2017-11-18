Messy weather does not stop Chicagoans from going downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a gloomy, messy morning, with steady rain that shifted to snow, and there were multiple car crashes in Skokie Saturday. Still, the weather did not stop people from going to downtown.

At Millennium Park, most everyone was dressed in winter gear from head to toe. There were people checking out the Bean and the glow of the city's Christmas tree. Plus, it's the first weekend of the season that the Millennium Park ice rink is open, so people were lacing up their skates to hit the ice.

See how pedestrians downtown were reacting to the weather in the player above.