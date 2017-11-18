× Man tied up in North Side home invasion

CHICAGO – One North Side man told police he was foreced into his apartment by two attackers who then tied him to a chair.

The incident happened shortly before 4 Saturday evening in the 900 block of West Wrightwood.

The Victim told police he was approached by the two attackers and forced back into his apartment.

Once inside, he says they tied him to a chair and robbed him.

It’s not clear if he was injured in the robbery.

Police are still looking for the two men.