Increased security at Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Magnificent Mile's Lights Festival is the nation's largest evening holiday celebration, and with big crowds come big concerns. After high-profile attacks in the last several months, including the mass shooting Las Vegas and the truck attack in Manhattan, there is an increased police presence at the festival.

Police officials have said public safety will be their top priority this year. The city's Office of Emergency Management Communications announced increased security including road closures on the side streets and snow plow trucks to block any potential vehicle attack on the crowd.

The parade route is a straight shot down Michigan Ave from Oak Street to Wacker Drive. Once the Parade wraps up around 7:00 p.m, there will be a fireworks display on the river.

Watch Chicagoans prepare for the parade in the player above.