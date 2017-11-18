GRAPHIC: The Navy is apologizing after one of its pilots drew a ‘you know what’ in the sky

WARNING: Some viewers may find the photos in this story offensive.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Navy has had to apologize after one of its pilots had a little too much fun in the sky. KREM 2 reports multiple witnesses reached out to them, and these witnesses believe a Navy pilot’s skywriting was in fact male genitalia.

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable,” Navy officials told KREM 2.

The act has been condemned by multiple Navy officials, including Vice Admiral Mike Shoemaker of the Naval Air Forces.

“The American people rightfully expect that those who wear the Wings of Gold exhibit a level of maturity commensurate with the missions and aircraft with which they’ve been entrusted,” he told Buzzfeed News.

“Naval aviation continually strives to foster an environment of dignity and respect. Sophomoric and immature antics of a sexual nature have no place in Naval aviation today.”

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

Some internet users are applauding the pilot’s efforts, however.

“I appreciate the time, effort and resources needed to pull this off,” Brett Fancher of North Okanogan County said on Twitter.