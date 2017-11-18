Chicago’s Chance the Rapper will host SNL tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago's very own Chance the Rapper will make history tonight as the first rapper not signed to a record label to host "Saturday Night Live."

Chance has performed on SNL as a musical guest before, but this will be his first time hosting the show.

This week's musical guest will be fellow rapper Eminem. He will perform his latest single "Walk on Water," according to Newsweek.

To get ready for the big show, Chance has been "dancing it out" with his SNL cast members.

This week's episode will be broadcast tonight on NBC at 10:30 central time. You can learn more on NBC.com and watch Chance and Eminem's promo below.