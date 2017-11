Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The newest comic book inspired movie, "The Justice League" hit theaters this weekend and local comic book shops celebrated the superhero craze by taking part in National Local Comic Shop Day.

WGN's Erik Runge visited Challengers Comics on 1845 North Western Avenue and spoke to local comic book creators who say there's a comic book for everyone.

Erik and cameramen Greg and Steve were even transformed into superheros called, "The Newsmen."