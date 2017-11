× Bail set at $3M for Elgin man charged with child pornography

ELGIN, Ill. — An Elgin man was charged with soliciting child pornography and grooming.

Prosecutors said Devin Moberg asked two minors to send him videos of themselves engaged in sex acts through social media.

He also sent explicit videos of himself to the victims.

Moberg was charged with nine felony counts of child pornography.

On Friday, a judge set bail at $3 million.