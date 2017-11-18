2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will feature Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins

On Saturday, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will feature an Original Six showdown between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruin outdoors on Jan. 1, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium, home of the Fighting Irish.

The New Year’s Day matchup will be Chicago’s fourth NHL Winter Classic appearance and Boston’s third. It will be the eleventh NHL Winter Classic, the first time that the Blackhawks have faced off against the Bruins in an outdoor game, and the fourth Original Six matchup (2009, 2014, 2016).

“The Chicago Blackhawks are honored to be participating in this marquee event at an iconic venue like Notre Dame Stadium,” John McDonough, President & CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks said in a news release.

“The University of Notre Dame has strong alumni roots in both Chicago and Boston, and, with an established rivalry between the Blackhawks and Bruins, fans will be treated to an exciting game in a unique atmosphere. We appreciate the invitation to the game and look forward to what will be a great day for both franchises and the National Hockey League,” he continued.

The 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will be broadcast live on NBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

More information is available at nhl.com/fans/winter-classic.