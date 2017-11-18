× 2 carjackings reported within an hour in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO – Two carjackings were reported in East Garfield Park within an hour of each other, according to police.

The first carjacking happened on the 2100 block of West Fulton at 10:08 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a woman was entering her parked car when she and her passenger were approached by two armed black males who announced a robbery and told them to get out of the car.

The victims exited the car and the offenders fled the area. They also stole the woman’s purse.

No one was injured.

The second carjacking happened on the 2900 block of West Fulton at 11 p.m.

Police said a man was at a gas station when he was approached by two black males. Police said one of them implied that he had a weapon and ordered the victim to get out of his car. The victim complied and the offender drove away.

No one was injured and no one is in custody for either carjacking.