1-year-old found safe after being taken during carjacking

CHICAGO – A child was found safe after a car was stolen on the city’s South Side, police said.

Police said a woman went to visit a friend on the 9100 block of South State around 1 a.m. Saturday after the friend was involved in a car crash. While she was there, the woman left her car running with the child inside.

Police said a black male entered the car and drove away. The vehicle was found about 10 minutes later on the 9100 block of South Prairie.

The child was unharmed, police said.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.