Dear Tom,

What is the furthest into the alphabet hurricane names have gone in a year?

Thanks,

Margaret Thayer

Brookfield

Dear Margaret,

Each year there is a list of 21 alternating male and female names available to assign to Atlantic basin tropical cyclones. The list is alphabetical, but the letters Q,U,X,Y and Z are not used. Prior to 2005, the season with the most tropical cyclones was 1933 when 21 storms were identified. Tropical cyclones were not named until the 1950s, but, if they were, that season would have blown through the entire list. The 2005 season was a record one with 26 named storms that ran the alphabet from Arlene to Wilma. The additional five storms were named from the Greek Alphabet- Alpha through Zeta. So far this season there have been 17 named storms, the most recent one- Philippe.