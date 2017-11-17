× WGN’s Erin and Demetrius Ivory host Chicago’s official Christmas tree lighting

CHICAGO — The 104th lighting of Chicago’s official Christmas tree kicks off the city’s holiday season at 6 p.m. Friday.

The 62-foot Norway spruce, donated by a resident of Grayslake, has been erected in Millennium Park at Washington Street and Michigan Avenue.

WGN’s own Erin and Demetrius Ivory will emcee the ceremony.

The tree will be illuminated through Jan. 6.

Also Friday, the Millennium Park ice rink and skating ribbon in Maggie Daley Park open for the season at noon.