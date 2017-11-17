Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider gets surprised by young fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Days of the Dead

Nov. 17 - 19

Chicago Schaumburg Marriott

50 N. Martingale Rd.

daysofthedead.net/chicago

While perhaps best known as the lead singer of 80's sensation, Twisted Sister, there is so much more to Dee Snider. He has starred in several reality TV shows including The Celebrity Apprentice, Gone Country with John Rich, MTV’s Rock The Cradle with his son Jesse and Growing Up Twisted, an A&E series featuring the entire Snider family and their Long Island lifestyle. He is also a frequent host on MTV Networks and his own long running nationally syndicated radio show House Of Hair is heard on more than 200 stations in North America, houseofhaironline.com. His career as a voiceover artist has resulted in Dee being heard in many radio and TV commercials, documentaries and a year long stint as the introductory voice on MSNBC.

Never setting limits, Dee wrote, produced and starred in Dee Snider’s StrangeLand. This horror flick immediately became a classic of the genre, and StrangeLand 2 is currently in development. With the success of StrangeLand, Dee was tapped to host a weekly radio show on all things horror, Fangoria Radio, on the Sirius network. Dee's influence in the genre has led to a whole new generation of horror fans and producers.

His recent starring role on Broadway in the hit musical Rock Of Ages generated national TV appearances on The Today Show, CNN’s Joy Behar Show and a legendary spot on The Jimmy Fallon Show where Dee guested with The Spooks and Jimmy on Dee’s self penned hit, “I Wanna Rock”. The Broadway run inspired him to make a brand new CD for Razor & Tie featuring some of Broadway's greatest songs in his own indomitable style. A big year for Dee is assured. His CD “Dee Does Broadway” will be released on May 8th, along with his autobiography, “Shut Up and Give Me The Mic”, from Simon & Schuster, right before Warner Pictures releases the Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Catherine Zeta Jones and Russell Brand blockbuster film version of Rock Of Ages. The movie features two of Dee's biggest hits.