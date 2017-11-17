Person questioned in murder of 24-year-old Joliet bartender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- Police are questioning someone about the murder of a bartender in the southwest suburbs.

Kaitlyn Kearns, 24 of Mokena, Illinois, was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. Monday when she finished her bartending shift at Woody's Bar in Joliet.

She never made it home, and never showed up for her other job on Tuesday morning.

Kearns' body, with a single gunshot wound to the head, was found along with her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee in rural Kankakee County.

Police then searched the Joliet Outlaws Motorcycle Club -- about 50 miles away from where Kearns was found -- and about a mile from where she worked.

A person of interest is in custody, but no charges have been filed. The person has retained an attorney, so police are unable to speak with them any further.

Investigators say there's no threat to the public and they believe Kearns was targeted.

A candle light vigil was held Thursday night for the woman outside Woody's Bar.