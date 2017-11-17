Off-duty officer stabbed in car, then slams into school bus

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was involved in a stabbing in the 7600 of South Stony Avenue Friday morning.

The officer, who is a 47-year-old woman, was injured.

She sustained an injury to her head and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The car the officer was in ended up rear-ending a school bus.

One 12-year-old student on the bus was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, complaining of a headache.

Police say this is a domestic incident. No one is in custody and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.