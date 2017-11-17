× Man charged in connection to murder of Joliet bartender

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection to the homicide of a 24-year-old Joliet bartender.

Jeremy Boshears of Coal City has been charged with one count of concealment of a homicide in the death of Kaitlyn Kearns, the Will County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Boshears’ bond was set at $250,000.

Kearns was found with a single gunshot wound to her head in her car in rural Kankakee County.

Sheriff’s detectives believe that Kearns had met Boshears four weeks ago while working at Woody’s bar in Joliet. She had been in a dating relationship with Boshears for the past two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.