Lunchbreak: Fred’s Garage Chicago cheese steak

Robert LaPata
Fred’s Garage
574 Green Bay Rd.
Winnetka
fredswinnetka.com/
Fred’s Garage Chicago Cheese Steak
Ingredients:
7 oz. New York strip steak, shaved thin
2 oz. oyster mushrooms
2 slices Havarti cheese
3 slices tomato, sliced
romaine lettuce, shredded (enough to cover steak)
3-4 rings red onion, sliced thin
dry oregano
extra virgin Olive Oil
horseradish cream
salt and black pepper
French bread or hoagie roll
Directions:
Cook steak on a flat top on high heat for 3-4 minutes, constantly moving it around. Add mushrooms to the same pan, and season with salt and pepper. Once mushrooms are cooked, add cheese on top. On a separate pan or cooktop, toast bread. Dress bread with horseradish cream on both sides. Once cheese is melted, steak add to bread. Dress with lettuce, onions, drizzle with olive oil and season with dry oregano.
Horseradish Cream
Ingredients:
2 Tbs prepared horseradish
1 tsp Black pepper
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup sour cream
Directions:
Combined all ingredients in a bowl until mixed.