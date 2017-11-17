Lunchbreak: Fred’s Garage Chicago cheese steak

Robert LaPata

Fred’s Garage

574 Green Bay Rd.

Winnetka

fredswinnetka.com/

Fred’s Garage Chicago Cheese Steak

Ingredients:

7 oz. New York strip steak, shaved thin

2 oz. oyster mushrooms

2 slices Havarti cheese

3 slices tomato, sliced

romaine lettuce, shredded (enough to cover steak)

3-4 rings red onion, sliced thin

dry oregano

extra virgin Olive Oil

horseradish cream

salt and black pepper

French bread or hoagie roll

Directions:

Cook steak on a flat top on high heat for 3-4 minutes, constantly moving it around. Add mushrooms to the same pan, and season with salt and pepper. Once mushrooms are cooked, add cheese on top. On a separate pan or cooktop, toast bread. Dress bread with horseradish cream on both sides. Once cheese is melted, steak add to bread. Dress with lettuce, onions, drizzle with olive oil and season with dry oregano.

Horseradish Cream

Ingredients:

2 Tbs prepared horseradish

1 tsp Black pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup sour cream

Directions:

Combined all ingredients in a bowl until mixed.