× Jennifer Hudson and fiancé David Otunga split after 10 years

Chicago’s very own Jennifer Hudson and her long time fiancé David Otunga have ended their relationship after 10 years.

A representative of Hudson tells People magazine that the process of ending their relationship has been in the process for months.

People also reports that Hudson requested and received a protective order “in the best interest of their son.”

The pair have been engaged since September of 2008. They have an 8-year-old son, David Jr.

Otunga’s attorney says he has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son.

Former pro wrestler Otunga proposed to Hudson in September of 2008 after dating for less than one year.