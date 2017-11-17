× Fake delivery leads to home invasion in West Town

CHICAGO — A fake package delivery turns into a robbery in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

It happened after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Bosworth.

Police say a woman was approached at her doorstep by two men wearing reflective vests.

They tried to give her a package, then pushed her inside and hit her in the face.

One intruder pulled a gun and demanded money while the other ransacked the apartment.

Both men ran away.

The victim refused medical care.