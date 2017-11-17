Comedian James Adomian joined the morning crew to perform his hilarious impressions. Adomian recently just completed filming the yet to be titled Christopher Morris film, where he worked alongside actress Anna Kendrick. Adomian has also had many big breaks in acting from his cameos on Comedy Central's Drunk History, and IFC's Comedy Bang! Bang! From John McCain to Jesse Ventura and anything in between, Adomian can improvise endless celebrity impressions. One of his most popular performances, Trump Vs. Bernie, which was a comedy debate, landed a him special on Comedy Central and was also performed as an international tour in 2016. Adomian will be performing his stand-up at the Lincoln Lodge on Nov. 17-18th, tickets and information are available at: thelincolnlodge.com
Comedian James Adomian stuns morning crew with impressions
