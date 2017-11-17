Chilly Saturday to follow Friday night’s storms

Showers and thunderstorms swept through the Chicago area Friday evening bringing, highlighting a wet evening commute. Rainfall totals approaching one inch primarily targeted areas from the city south. Lansing logged 0.88 inches, Joliet recorded 0.52 inches while Midway Airport measured 0.46 inches. Amounts were significantly lighter across the north with most rainfall totals less than a tenth of an inch. Saturday should dawn mild with highs approaching 50 degrees, but quickly fall through the 40s and into the 30s by evening as strong north winds usher in a blast of chilly air. Sunday highs will be significantly lower, peaking only in the lower 30s. The remainder of the week should be characterized by generally dry weather, great for Thanksgiving travel, with daily high temperatures fluctuating between the upper 40s and lower 30s.