Chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon into the evening

There is about a 10% chance you could hear thunder later this afternoon into the evening hours across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana. The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area in the center of a 10% chance of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given locations between 3 and 6PM this afternoon (see map below).

With low pressure strengthening in the central and northern plains and its associated cold front headed our direction, crossing the Mississippi River before midnight, the probability of thunderstorms will most likely increase this evening. A southerly low-level jet will see winds just above the surface hit 35 to 45 miles per hour with a strengthening westerly upper-level jet stream over 100 miles per hour nosing into Illinois. The combination of increasing moisture and instability will enable convective storm development to our west, spreading the storms into our area – follow the precipitation movement on the radar mosaic below.

