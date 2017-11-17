× Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Charlotte

* The Bulls have won six of their last eight home contests against the Hornets. Chicago has outrebounded Charlotte by an average of 5.9 rebounds per game in those eight games.

* The Hornets have lost their last five contests, being outscored by an average of 8.2 (108.6-100.4) points per game during this skid.

* The Bulls scored just seven points in the first quarter of their game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday. That is the fewest points scored in the first quarter by any team this season.

* Dwight Howard has 69 total field goals this season. Of those, 58 have been dunks or layups; that 84.1 percent is the second highest in the NBA this season (Rudy Gobert (Uta), 85.5%) (minimum 50 total FGM).

* Nicolas Batum made his 2017-18 season debut on Wednesday, recording 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in the loss to the Cavaliers. Batum missed Charlotte’s first 12 games with a torn ligament in his elbow.

* Lauri Markkanen has scored in double figures in 11 of his 12 career games. Those 11 games with 10+ points are tied for fourth most by any rookie.