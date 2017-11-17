× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Pittsburgh

* The Blackhawks won, 6-3, on Wednesday versus the New York Rangers. The game was tied 1-1 after two periods, but Chicago exploded for five third-period goals. It was the Blackhawks second 5+ goal period of the season having also scored five in the first period versus Pittsburgh on opening night (October 5).

* The Penguins won, 3-1, at Ottawa on Thursday. Pittsburgh is 6-0-1 this season at home despite hitting on just 4-of-31 (12.9%) power-play opportunities.

* This will be the second and final meeting of the season between the Blackhawks and Penguins. Chicago won 10-1 in Chicago on opening night (October 5). Chicago has won seven straight against Pittsburgh despite going 1-for-20 on the power play during the win streak. Pittsburgh has scored just nine goals in the seven losses.

* In his 572nd career NHL game Artem Anisimov got his first career hat trick on Wednesday night against the team he broke into the league with, the New York Rangers. Anisimov has four goals in his last two games and eight goals in his last nine games.

* Since allowing six goals in relief against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 5, Matt Murray is 11-4-0. Including postseason, Murray has 50 career decisions at home and he is 40-6-4.

* In eight career starts against the Pittsburgh Penguins Corey Crawford is 7-1-0 with a 1.57 GAA and a .949 save percentage (240/253).