× 4th ANNUAL WGN MORNING NEWS DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE BRINGS IN 7,000 LBS OF FOOD FOR GREATER CHICAGO FOOD DEPOSITORY!

CHICAGO, November 16, 2017 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Food Drive held its fourth annual food drive this morning, with donated food going to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (and a portion going to Northern Illinois Food Bank). Over 7,000 pounds of food were donated this year! The five-hour event took place at the WGN-TV Studios located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago. Viewers were invited to stop by to donate canned goods and other packaged foods. Prior to the event, viewers dropped off nonperishable food donations at partner locations: Abt Electronics, Bob Rohrman Auto Group, and Treetime.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago’s food bank, is a nonprofit food distribution and training center providing food for hungry people, while striving to end hunger in our community. The Food Depository, founded in 1979, makes a daily impact across Cook County with a network of 700 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile programs, children’s programs, older adult programs and innovative responses that address the root causes of hunger. Last year, the Food Depository distributed more than 71-million pounds of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, dairy products and meat, the equivalent of 164,000 meals every day. For more information, visit ChicagosFoodBank.org or call 773-247-FOOD.

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com