2-year-old dies from head injury; Woman charged with murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. – A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child and accused of slamming the boy’s head on the floor.

Police say Alexandra Hoyle, 21, from Dekalb, is accused of causing the head injury.

DeKalb Police were initially notified last week by hospital staff after they discovered the child had “sustained a severe brain injury under suspicious circumstances.”

Police say investigation revealed, Hoyle, who is the girlfriend of the child’s father, “had slammed the child’s head onto the hardwood floor at a residence … causing the severe injuries to the child.”

The boy died from his injuries Wednesday.

Hoyle was arrested and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery to a Child.

DeKalb Police Chief Gene Lowery said in a statement, “The tragic loss of a two year old child at the hands of this offender is unthinkable. On behalf of the DeKalb Police Department we offer our sincere condolences, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and those that survive him.”