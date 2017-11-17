1 dead in West Side house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person is dead after a house fire on the city's West Side Friday morning.

It happened in the 1800 block of South Hamlin in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The fast moving fire spread next door to an apartment building.

Four police officers arrived before the fire department and started knocking on doors. They got eight people out as smoke enveloped the building.

The Chicago Fire Department says the house that caught fire was vacant, but there was a squatter living there.

A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he died.