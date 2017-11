Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is a day for gluttony -- pure, unadulterated, shoving-food-in-your-face gluttony. And that's OK!!!

Stop trying to get me to eat healthy on Thanksgiving. I'm not steaming any vegetables or swapping mashed potatoes with mashed cauliflower.

It's ONE freaking day out of the year!!!!

A special Thanksgiving edition of "The Voice of Reason."

