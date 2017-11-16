Terry Boers on 25 years in Chicago sports radio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sports radio legend and founding member of 670 The Score, Terry Boers signed off in January, but now he's detailing his incredible journey in a new book.

Boers visited the WGN Morning News to provide an update on his battle with cancer, as well as his transition from newspapers to the uncertain early days of sports radio. He also explains why Mike Ditka was The Score's most important hire despite their contentious relationship.

"The Score of a Lifetime: 25 Years Talking Chicago Sports" is available now online and in stores.