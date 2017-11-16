Some easy and cheap changes that will bring luxury to dining room table this Thanksgiving!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have seen pictures of celebrity party planner Nicole Marie's work making the rounds on social media lately. She's helped some of the biggest names in entertainment, politics and sports celebrate their special occasions and the photos from the party she put together for NBA star Derrick Rose's son's dinosaur themed birthday have been viewed thousands of times. But she says you don't have to have a baller budget to show your guests a little luxury.

We asked her to find some dining table updates for this year's Thanksgiving and she came through with some great ideas.

Nothing on the table costs over $6! Check out the video above!