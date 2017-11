CHICAGO – Police are on the scene of a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Currently, all north bound lanes are shut down at Garfield.

There are reports of one person shot.

#UPDATE (IB DAN RYAN): Local lanes SHUT DOWN @ 67th St (traffic forced into the express lanes), due to a shooting/crash. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/pDbCrN1FT8 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) November 16, 2017

A woman and a child were also involved in the incident and were taken to the hospital.

IB DAN RYAN: Police activity @ 55th St BLOCKS ALL LANES! pic.twitter.com/bFFODyaCMU — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) November 16, 2017

This is a developing story.