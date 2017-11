Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What?!!! Bobby and Sue Ellen are in town? Where can you find them?

Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy In Person

Binny’s Beverage Depot

2020 Butterfield Rd

Downer’s Grove

Tonight 5pm to 8pm

They’ll be promoting J.R. Ewing Bourbon, signing bottles and taking photos with fans

J.R Ewing Bourbon has been around for about four years and is distributed in over 30 states.

The product is produced in Dallas, Texas.