Otis Wilson discusses his new book and more on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's always a good day when "Mama's Boy" shows up on Sports Feed.

Former Bears linebacker Otis Wilson was once again back on the show Thursday as he was discussing his new book "If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Chicago Bears Sideline, Locker Room, and Press Box" from Triumph Books with Jarrett Payton.

The discussion was wide ranging on the show as Wilson remembered some moments from his time with the Bears, his friendship with Walter Payton, while also talking about the current Bears as well.

