Naperville student charged with bringing knives to school

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A student has been charged with bringing knives to a high school in Naperville.

It happened Tuesday at Nashville Central High School, located at 440 Aurora Ave.

Authorities say another student alerted police that the suspect had knives.

The student was arrested after police found one weapon on him, and three others in his backpack.

He appeared in court — and was ordered to home detention.