Metra MD-W train strikes pedestrian near Elgin station

ELGIN, Ill. — A Metra train struck a pedestrian in Elgin.
The accident happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday after inbound Metra Milwaukee District West train No. 2210 struck the pedestrian near the station in Elgin.
Inbound service is halted in the area.
The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at this time.
If you use Big Timber or Elgin Station, use National Station instead this morning to get inbound.
42.035408 -88.282567