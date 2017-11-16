Metra MD-W train strikes pedestrian near Elgin station

ELGIN, Ill. — A Metra train struck a pedestrian in Elgin.

The accident happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday after inbound Metra Milwaukee District West train No. 2210 struck the pedestrian near the station in Elgin.

Metra Alert MD-W – Inbound MDW Line Trains May Be Operating 15 to 30 Minutes Behind Schedule Due To Train #2210 Striking A Pedestrian — Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) November 16, 2017

Inbound service is halted in the area.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at this time.

If you use Big Timber or Elgin Station, use National Station instead this morning to get inbound.

MD-W- IF you use Big Timber or Elgin Station, use National Station instead this morning to get IB . Pedestrian hit near Elgin. Skycam9 is on scene, details coming up on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/23KMPl3ocO — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 16, 2017

For the latest updates, go to metrarail.com

This is a developing story. Check back for details.