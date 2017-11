ROSEMONT, Ill. — A man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a pickup truck in northwest suburban Rosemont.

Police arrived on the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 9700 block of Higgins Road. Police say he had a gun in his hand. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not yet been positively identified.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

No other information was provided.