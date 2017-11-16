Lunchbreak: Pork tenderloin with milk sauce

Chef Damiano Carrara

www.carrarapastries.us

To purchase a copy of the book:

A Taste of Italy: 100 Traditional, Homestyle Recipes

Filetto di Maiale con Salsa al Latte

Ingredients

2 pounds (1kg) pork tenderloin

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

salt and pepper

8–12 Tablespoons (60–100ml) extra virgin olive oil, divided

1–2 quarts (1–2L) whole milk

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

Directions:

Season the pork tenderloin with cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. In a saucepan, heat 4–6 tablespoons (60–100ml) olive oil. Once the oil is hot, give the tenderloin a nice sear all over, about 7–8 minutes. This will seal in the juices. Add the milk to the pan and cover it with a lid. Keep cooking the meat over medium to low heat, checking it every 10 minutes. Flip the meat periodically so it will absorb the flavor of the milk. Check the meat every 10 minutes and add more milk, as it cooks down, so there is always enough milk to cover the meat. Continue this process until the meat is fully cooked. Test for doneness with a meat thermometer. When the internal temperature reaches at least 145F (60 C), remove the meat from the pan and let it rest. Continue cooking the milk in the pan over medium to low heat, and add more milk, if needed, until you have a thick sauce. In another pan, place 4–6 Tablespoons (60–100 ml) olive oil, crushed garlic, bell peppers, and a pinch of the salt and pepper. Cook the mixture over medium heat for about 8 minutes. Slice the pork and serve the bell peppers on the side. Pour the milk sauce over the pork and serve.