Chicago law firm files suit in Vegas mass shooting

CHICAGO — Fourteen more people are filing a lawsuit following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Fifty-eight people were killed and many more injured at an outdoor concert.

A Chicago law firm is representing several people who live in the area.

One of them is Elisha Seng of Bartlett. She was not shot, but she says she’s suffering emotionally and physically.

The concert organizers, the Mandalay Bay Hotel and the makers and sellers of Bump Stock Gun Accessories are named in the suit.