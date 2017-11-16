× Chicago extends street sweeping ahead of winter season

CHICAGO — Chicago officials say city crews will extend the number of days they clear debris from the streets before winter settles in.

The Chicago street sweeping season usually ends on the Friday before Thanksgiving. This year, they’ll keep at it until Dec. 8.

Officials with Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation say a recent snow storm blew leaves into the streets. They say it’s important to clear the debris to make sure catch basins don’t get blocked and they can prevent ice build-up on city streets.

Last winter’s milder conditions allowed crews to continue street cleaning during the winter months.

In January, city crews swept approximately 4,400 miles compared to 275 miles in the previous January.