Bryan Cranston clarifies his remarks on Weinstein and Spacey, calls their behavior ‘abhorrent…defenseless’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Award winning actor Bryan Cranston made headlines this week after telling a BBC reporter who asked if there was a road back for Bob Weinstein and Kevin Spacey following continuing accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment that, "We shouldn't say to hell with them ...go away from us for the rest of your life" and suggested that there may be room for forgiveness for the Hollywood heavyweights.

The quote went viral after being picked up by other outlets, however it was part of a significantly longer statement from Cranston on the topic.

WGN's Dean RIchards spoke to him Thursday from London, where he's promoting his new film, "Last Flag Flying," a film about three Vietnam veterans who find their friendship rekindled after 30 years when they're reunited for a funeral.

We asked him about his remarks, he says he was not defending Weinstein or Spacey and called their behavior "abhorrent" and "defenseless."

WGN's Dean Richards has more.