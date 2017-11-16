Amazon holds job fair in Joliet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET -- Right in time for the holidays, Amazon is hiring nearly one thousand seasonal workers in Illinois.

The company held a hiring event today at the Louis Joliet mall.

The new hires will help pick, pack and ship orders at fulfillment centers in the Joliet area.

To apply, you have to be at least 18 years old and able to do physical work.

The hiring event will take place again Friday and Saturday.

Amazon says their seasonal jobs often turn into full time employment after the holidays.