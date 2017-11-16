3 teens shot inside Chicago home; 1 dead

CHICAGO — A teen was killed and two others wounded in a shooting inside a residence Thursday evening on Chicago’s West Side.
Police say a male, age 15 or 16, was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene in the 5600 block of W. Washington around 5:45 p.m in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.
Another 15 or 16-year-old male was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.
A 14-year-old female was shot in the leg and also taken to the hospital.
All three victims were inside the home when police say a suspect entered the home, demanded property and fired shots.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.882236 -87.764944