3 teens shot inside Chicago home; 1 dead

CHICAGO — A teen was killed and two others wounded in a shooting inside a residence Thursday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

Police say a male, age 15 or 16, was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene in the 5600 block of W. Washington around 5:45 p.m in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

Another 15 or 16-year-old male was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

A 14-year-old female was shot in the leg and also taken to the hospital.

All three victims were inside the home when police say a suspect entered the home, demanded property and fired shots.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.