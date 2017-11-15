CHICAGO -- For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rain on the way, colder weekend temps
-
Warmer temps on the way, chance of rain
-
Chilly air, colder temps later in week
-
Rain throughout Sunday, temp drop Tuesday
-
Cold temps on the way, temps drop to 30s on Friday
-
Warm temps, chance of rain Tuesday
-
-
Rain throughout weekend, t-storms possible
-
Cold temps, chilly, dry Halloween on the way
-
Cold temps, showers headed to Chicago area
-
Milder temps, cloudy skies, several showers
-
Cold temps, mostly cloudy, passing sprinkles
-
-
Cloudy, cooler temps, windy
-
Warmer temps, gusty winds, chance of sprinkles
-
Showers into Wednesday, cooler temps