Rain chances nil amid Thursday’s sunshine—but a windy autumn storm is to boost rain/t-storm chances later Friday into Saturday; storm’s mild front side southerly flow to shift “NW” Saturday sending temps markedly lower; few late day flurries?
-
New autumn storm sweeps out of the Rockies this weekend; accumulating snow: Rockies to Upper Midwest while Chicago rain chances surge Saturday; 60s here Sunday raise potential for rare November t-storms/severe weather
-
Heavy rains, chance of severe storms
-
Cloudy, heavy rain, chance of severe storms
-
Season’s coolest air to follow stormy night
-
Nonstop rain causes flooding in Chicago area
-
-
Chicago area positioned in Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms and Excessive Rainfall Saturday into Sunday
-
Harvey rains lead to new U.S. rainfall record
-
New Orleans, Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nate
-
Rain throughout weekend, t-storms possible
-
What does a 30 percent chance of rain mean?
-
-
Latest Chicago-area rainfall/severe weather reports
-
Warmer temps on the way, chance of rain
-
Hurricane Jose may threaten Northeast next week