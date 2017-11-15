Power, industry still a challenge in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN’s Ana Belaval continues her reports on the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

The area is still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Ana traveled to the mountains of Adjuntas and Jayuya and saw firsthand the damage the hurricane caused on one of the few growing industries on the island.

Also Wednesday, the governor of the island tweeted power was back on. But soon after, there was another blackout.